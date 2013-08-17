Vehicle Fire Shuts Down New York City's Queensboro Bridge

Pamela Engel

A truck caught on fire and sent plumes of thick, black smoke into the air on New York City’s Queensboro Bridge Friday morning.

WINS Traffic NYC reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was pretty intense:

Traffic near the bridge is backed up, and both the upper and lower levels of the bridge were closed as firefighters battled the blaze, according to ABC in New York.

It appears the fire is now out:

This photo comes from NBC New York’s live feed:

Queenboro Bridge fireScreenshot/NBC New York

The call about the fire came in at about 11 a.m., and the smoke had mostly cleared by 11:45 a.m., NBC reports.

Some electrical cables on the bridge might have been damaged, according to CBS New York.

