Vehicle Fire Shuts Down New York City's Queensboro Bridge

A truck caught on fire and sent plumes of thick, black smoke into the air on New York City’s Queensboro Bridge Friday morning.

WINS Traffic NYC reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Truck fire on Queensboro Bridge. There was no explosion. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/wDBGImV4GZ

— Shimon Prokupecz (@shimon4ny) August 16, 2013

The fire was pretty intense:

Traffic near the bridge is backed up, and both the upper and lower levels of the bridge were closed as firefighters battled the blaze, according to ABC in New York.

Traffic on #Queensborobridge bridge still moving. Looks like the fire may be on lower level? pic.twitter.com/pkqC1aSY8O

— Gabe Morales (@GaboNYC) August 16, 2013

It appears the fire is now out:

— Gabe Morales (@GaboNYC) August 16, 2013

This photo comes from NBC New York’s live feed:

The call about the fire came in at about 11 a.m., and the smoke had mostly cleared by 11:45 a.m., NBC reports.

Some electrical cables on the bridge might have been damaged, according to CBS New York.

