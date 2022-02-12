4 people injured during shooting outside of Justin Bieber’s after-party, report says

Justin Bieber attends the 2021 Met Gala in September. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

4 people were injured in a shooting outside of Justin Bieber’s after-party on Friday, TMZ reported.

Rappers Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Gunna were reportedly talking outside when a fight broke out.

Injured parties were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to the outlet.

Four people were injured during a shooting outside of a party held after a Justin Bieber concert on Friday.

According to TMZ, the “Peaches” singer performed at a pre-Super Bowl concert at the Pacific Design Center before hosting an after-party at The Nice Guy nightclub in Los Angeles, California. The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. outside the nightclub, an LAPD spokesperson told Insider.

According to TMZ, rappers Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Gunna were talking outside on a nearby corner when a fight broke out. A video obtained by TMZ appeared to show part of the conflict, including Kodak Black with an unidentified person. Representatives for Kodak Black did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Law enforcement told Insider that 10 shots were fired in total. Three of the victims were males aged 19, 24, and 60, while a fourth victim was a female. The female victim’s age remains unknown. All four victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable conditions, according to law enforcement.

Law enforcement also told Insider there are no new developments in the investigation so far.

Other party attendees reportedly included Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian, TMZ reported. It is not clear if Justin Bieber was still inside at the time of the shooting, and representatives for Justin Bieber did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.