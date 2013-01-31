Report: 1 Dead After Shooting At Phoenix Office Complex

Photo: via AZFamily.com

A shooting has been reported at an office complex in Phoenix, Ariz., according to ABC 15.Three people were shot and another two were hurt, according to The Arizona Republic.



One of the three shooting victims ultimately died, according to MyFOXPhoenix.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson told AZFamily.com that an altercation happened inside the building before the shooting.

“It doesn’t appear at this point that this was a random act,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson told MyFOXPhoenix.

The suspect, who reportedly fled the scene, has been described as a white man in his 60s, according to MyFOXPhoenix.

Later in the afternoon, police said they were at the suspect’s home but the home was empty, ABC15 reported.

The shooting was reported around 10:45 a.m. local time. The Senate was holding a hearing on gun violence prevention Wednesday during the same time.

Mark Kelly actually interrupted his testimony to inform the Judiciary Shooting of today’s shooting, according to Think Progress.

The office complex reportedly houses a mortgage company.

We’ll bring you more information as this story develops.

