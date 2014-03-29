One Person Reportedly Shot At Ontario Courthouse

Pamela Engel

There’s reportedly been a shooting at an Ontario courthouse, with possible injuries.

The Brampton courthouse, near Toronto, was locked down during the shooting, according to CP24.

Peel Regional Police confirmed they are responding to a “major incident” at the courthouse, but could not confirm whether a suspect was in custody.

An ambulance has been dispatched to the courthouse. A SWAT team is also reportedly on scene.

One person has reportedly been shot, police told CP24.

The Toronto Star tweeted this photo that appears to show someone being led away on a stretcher:

Lawyers inside the courthouse, including Will Jaksa, have been tweeting from the scene:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.