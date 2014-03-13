A Building In New York Has Collapsed After An Explosion

About 168 police and fire officials in NYC are responding to reports of an explosion at 116th Street and Park Avenue in Manhattan.

The explosion happened around 9am at 1644-1646 Park Avenue.

FDNY has confirmed a 3-alarm fire in the apartment building and has confirmed the building has collapsed.

NBC’s Tom Winter reports there are at least 16 injuries, 4 serious, being treated on the scene as of 10:55am.

It is unknown who was in the building at the time of the collapse.

ConEd has been ordered to shut off the gas in the area and the FDNY and NYC Office of Emergency Management has dispatched the Department of Buildings to respond to “building explosion and collapse” at 1644 Park Ave.

Kate Shindle, an actress and resident of East Harlem, woke up to the explosion and tweeted: “It blew the doors open on my building, two blocks away and around the corner. Shook the ground all the way to second avenue,” she posted on her Twitter account.

Business Insider’s Harrison Jacobs is in East Harlem, reporting from 116th and Lexington Avenue, and has spoken to Anthony Ferguson, who lives in the neighbourhood. Ferguson, 58, reported the explosion to the precinct.

“It was a quick boom,” Ferguson told Business Insider. “I saw a guy walk in and then fly in the air backwards. It looks like pressure blew him back.”

“There was pure black smoke,” he added.

Photos and videos have been coming in from Twitter and Instagram users:



















CBS is streaming live. You can watch here.

We will continue to update as we have more information.

