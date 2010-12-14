Reported Concussions Among NFL Players Are Up 21% In 2010

Photo: CBS/NFL.com

According to the NFL, 154 concussions had been reported to the league through Week 8 of the 2010 season (including the preseason). That’s a significant jump over 2009 when just 127 concussions were reported during the same time frame and 2008 when 115 were reported.



The NFL believes the rate of injury is not necessarily higher, but teams are more aware of head injuries now and are being more conscientious about keeping the league abreast of their players’ injuries.

The league hopes that a higher level of awareness among players about the severity of head injuries will make them be more careful and hopefully be beneficial for their long-term health.

According to a November 2009 AP survey, 30 of 160 players had hidden concussions during their careers.

