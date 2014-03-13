REPORT: China Has Satellite Images Of What May Be The Missing Plane

Chinese officials may have satellite images of debris that could be from the Malaysia Airlines 777 jet that’s been missing for five days.

According to CNN, China’s State Administration for Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense announced the find. The satellite images were taken on Sunday, March 9.

CNN Senior Producer Vaughn Sterling reports that the images show three objects, sized 13×18 meters, 14×19 meters, and 24×22 meteres.

The Boeing 777 took off from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday, and was headed for Beijing, with 239 people on board. So far, a massive search including dozens of ships and planes has turned up no trace of the jet. Air traffic control lost touch with the plane an hour after it took off, while it was over the Gulf of Thailand.

Here’s an image from a Chinese satellite, taken on Sunday, via CNN’s Jim Sciutto:

Aviation reporter Jason Rabinowitz plotted the point where the floating objects were found against the last known location of the Malaysia plane. There’s a 141-mile gap between them:

And here’s a map comparing the point where the supposed debris was spotted (red dot) and the point from where an oil rig worker said he saw the plane “burning at high altitude.” The distance between them is 240 miles.

These are the images CNN is showing, apparently of the three objects:

Earlier this week, the Malaysian military thought the plane had turned around over the Gulf of Thailand and flown at least 350 miles in the opposite direction, with its tracking systems off.

