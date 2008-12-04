Yahoo's Bostock Wants A CEO Before 2009 (YHOO)

Yahoo (YHOO) chairman Roy Bostock says the company will have a new CEO before the end of the year, sources tell Kara Swisher. Perhaps someone should remind Roy that’s only four weeks away and that he better get cracking.



A good first step, which Kara says hasn’t happened yet, would be organising a search committee to find this company saviour . So far it’s just Roy and fellow board member Gary Wilson going over names that headhunter firm Heidrick & Struggles comes up with.

Kara says Roy and Gary have come up with six criteria for the incoming CEO, however:

The first is that the candidate have “extensive” experience as the CEO of a public company. Another calls for media and advertising expertise. And mergers and acquisitions experience. Also strategic skills.

“Tall order,” as Kara notes, and indeed. But have we mentioned we (and our polled readers) like former DoubleClick CEO and current Google (GOOG) exec David Rosenblatt for the job?

By the criteria, he only fails in that DoubleClick was a private concern when he ran it. But the media and advertising company was the size of a public company, and Rosenblatt wielded plenty of strategic skills turning it around and getting it acquired by Google for $3.1 billion.

