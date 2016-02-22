Here's who Yahoo could approach as soon as Monday to buy its core business

Yahoo’s board announced on Friday that it had created an independent committee to start looking for “strategic alternatives” to spinning off its core business — like

selling it — and a new Bloomberg report says that it will begin approaching potential buyers as soon as Monday.

A source familiar with the process told Bloomberg that Verizon, Comcast, and AT&T are interested parties, as well as private equity buyers like Bain Capital, KKR, and TPG.

Even if talks do begin tomorrow, first-round bids likely won’t start for at least a month, Bloomberg’s source says.

The company had originally planned on spinning-off its stake in Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba, but those plans halted in December due to potential tax complications.

Yahoo’s core business includes search, mail, and its news sites. Earlier this week, the company’s media units saw significant layoffs.

Yahoo declined to comment.

