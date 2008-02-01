Report: Yahoo To Acquire Maven Networks

TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington says he’s tracked down Yahoo’s next acquisition: Video host Maven Networks, for $150 million. Maven helps the likes Fox News, CBS Sports, CNet and Scripps put up Web clips. But Yahoo shouldn’t really need to own a video host, so it’s likely that there’s something else going on — for instance, Maven is now touting an “Internet TV Advertising Platform“. Maven has raised $30 million to date from Accel Partners, General Catalyst, and Prism VentureWorks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.