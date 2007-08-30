UPDATED: Yahoo Gets A New Sales Chief

Valleywag was correct when it reported this morning that Yahoo head of sales Greg Coleman is out, to be replaced by Hilary Schneider, who is tightly allied with Yahoo president Sue Decker. Jeff Weiner will take some of Schneider’s duties, reports Kara Swisher. This follows a summer dust-up in which sales exec Wenda Millard was pushed out and replaced by David Karnstedt, who has been reporting to Coleman. One question still unanswered for Madison Avenue: Who is Yahoo’s NY-based sales boss going to be? Millard was a fixture in New York, but Karnstedt is California-based, and no matter how important the Valley has become for ad sales, you still need execs on this coast to succeed. Valleywag, BoomTown



