Report: Wal King Repaid $40,000 That He Charged To A Leighton Credit Card After He Left The Company

Former Leighton boss Wal King — recently implicated in a bribery scandal — reportedly repaid $40,000 worth of expenses he charged the company in the weeks after he stepped down as CEO.

According to Fairfax Media the long-serving chief executive racked up a $40,000 bill on a company credit card which he later repaid, which included purchases of luxury travel and an expensive meal at Sydney’s Rockpool restaurant.

It was also reported that King was awarded a lucrative consultancy contract from Leighton after his departure which allowed him to bill $6 million over three years, even if no work was actually done.

Documents cited in the report show that senior staff were worried this contract could breach corporations law in regards to executive severance packages, and sought external legal advice, according to Fairfax Media.

Credit card statements show that King spent the money between February and April 2011, after he left the company where he worked for 23 years. Among the charges was a $887 a night Spanish villa and a stay at the London Hotel in Manhattan, paying $1626 for two nights.

King also reportedly charged $780 for a meal at Sydney’s Rockpool on April 5 2011.

Yesterday Fairfax reports implicated King in a multi-billion dollar bribery scandal, in which money was allegedly paid in countries such as Iraq, Malaysia and Indonesia to secure projects for Leighton’s international division. The reports claim King was aware of the malpractice.

