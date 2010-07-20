Report: Vogue Adds 100 Ad Pages To Its September 2010 Issue

Photo: superdeluxeaustin.com

Here’s an update to our previous item about ad pages rebounding for the ever-important September issues of Conde Nast’s fashion titles.Vogue is set to add 100 advertising pages, a 23% increase over a year ago, for a total of 529 pages, sources tell Crain’s. Conde Nast will release Vogue’s official September issue stats at 6 p.m. today.



It’s certainly an improvement, but Crain’s notes:

Even 23% growth for the September issue—in which designers and fashion companies display their next season’s lineups—barely puts Vogue back in the league it was in a few years ago.

In 2007, the magazine carried a record 727 ad pages—and weighed in at four pounds nine ounces. In 2008, Vogue dropped 7% of its ad-weight, coming in at 674 pages.

Some insiders credit the ad page increase to deals where “digital advertising inventory was essentially given away.”

On the other hand, as we told you earlier, Glamour’s 57% September issue ad page increase (i.e. its “biggest issue in 20 years,” according to William Wackermann, the magazine’s publishing director), was made possible in part because advertisers who bought spots on the magazine’s forthcoming iPad app were required to also buy ads in the print edition.

