REPORT: US Air Force Intercepted 2 Russian Bombers Near US Island Of Guam

Russia’s Tu-95 Bear Bomber

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

NBC’s Jim Miklaszewski and Courtney Kube are reporting a weird story.”U.S. military officials tell NBC News that two Russian bombers, capable of carrying nuclear cruise missiles, circled the U.S. island of Guam in the Western Pacific this week,” they write. “U.S. Air Force F-15 jets scrambled from Andersen Air Force Base on Guam to intercept the bombers.”



U.S. officials told NBC that the encounter “stayed professional” but that “it’s highly unusual but not unprecedented” that something like this might happen.

So, all clear.

Read more at NBC.com.

