US Ambassador to South Korea attacked with razor blade

The US Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert was attacked, US and South Korean confirmed to CNN.

South Korean news agency Yonhap first reported the attack and showed a picture of Lippert bleeding from the head and wrist. He was attacked with a small razor blade, a South Korean police agency official told CNN, and suffered injuries on his right cheek and hand.

YTN TV reported that the man screamed “South and North Korea should be reunified” during the attack.

The rival Koreas have been divided for decades along the world’s most heavily armed border. The U.S. stations 28,500 troops in South Korea as a deterrent against North Korea, and some South Koreans see the U.S. presence as a barrier toward a unified Korea.

Lippert is currently being treated at a hospital. Calls to Embassy and police weren’t immediately returned on Thursday.

YTN identified the man believed to be responsible solely by his surname — Kim. Believed to be in his 50s, he was detained and is currently under investigation, according to CNN.

YTN identified the man believed to be responsible solely by his surname — Kim. Believed to be in his 50s, he was detained and is currently under investigation, according to CNN.

Lippert, 42, became ambassador last year and has been mostly popular during his time in Seoul. His wife gave birth here and the couple gave their son a Korean middle name. Lippert was formerly the U.S. Assistant Secretary Defence for Asian affairs.

