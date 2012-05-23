Flight From Paris Diverted After Passenger Claims To Have An Implanted Device

Photo: Flickr / randomduck

A US airways flight headed from Paris to Charlotte, North Carolina was diverted to Bangor, Maine, because of a “security issue,” CNN reports. According to the Transportation Security Administration, a passenger on the flight “exhibited suspicious behaviour.”



Flight 787 landed safely in Bangor where it was met by authorities, according to CNN.

UPDATE: House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Peter King (R-NY) said that the plane was forced to land after a French woman handed a note to a flight attendant saying that she had a surgically-implanted device inside of her, according to The New York Times.

The woman, who had no scars, was arrested. She was travelling alone and planned to stay in the U.S. for 10 days.

