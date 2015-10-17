Report: United Airlines CEO has suffered a heart attack

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has reportedly suffered a heart attack.

A source told the Dow Jones that the recently appointed airline CEO suffered a heart attack within the last 24 hours and is currently in a Chicago-area hospital, CNBC reports.

Shares of United Continental Holdings are trading down 2% on the news.

Business Insider has reached out the United Airlines and is currently awaiting comment.

