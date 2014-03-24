Report: Union Heavyweight Paul Howes Expected To Resign Today

A newspaper report says Paul Howes is expected to quite as head of the Australian Workers Union (Photo: file)

The Australian Financial Review says union heavyweight and Labor powerbroker Paul Howes is expected to resign as national secretary of the Australian Workers Union today.

The AFR’s report says Howes has been preparing senior Labor Party and ACTU figures for his resignation, citing unnamed ALP sources. Howes declined to comment. He is expected to attend today’s AWU national executive meeting in Perth.

After Bob Carr quit the Senate following Labor’s election loss last year, Howes lost an internal fight for the spot after his support for gay marriage and his links to the Jewish lobby were used against him by party colleagues.

Reportedly the resignation will not signal a close on the 32-year-old’s political ambitions, with speculation he may have his sights on a Lower House seat in the future.

According to the report, Howes has no immediate plans though is expected to seek a role in the corporate sector. He is set to marry Qantas public relations boss Olivia Wirth in April.

An inquiry in the union movement launched by the Abbott government has the AWU in its sights, focusing on its use of slush funds in the past.

