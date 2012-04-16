REPORT: UK Businessman Neil Heywood Was Killed After Dispute Over Massive Money Transfer

Photo: Sky News Screenshot

Reuters reports on the investigation into the death of UK businessman Nail Heywood, whose story has been connected to the fall of rising Communist Party star Bo Xilai:The British businessman whose murder has sparked political upheaval in China was poisoned after he threatened to expose a plan by a Chinese leader’s wife to move money abroad, two sources with knowledge of the police investigation said.



…

Bo’s wife, Gu Kailai, asked Heywood late last year to move a large sum of money abroad, and she became outraged when he demanded a larger cut of the money than she had expected due to the size of the transaction, the sources said.

Gu is now in custody on suspicion of having been behind Haywood’s murder.

For more on Haywood’s story, see here >

Watch below more on Bo Xilai:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.