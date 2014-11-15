REPORT: Uber To Announce Spotify Partnership

Uber will announce a partnership with Spotify on Monday, reports The New York Times’ Mike Issac.

The partnership will reportedly let Uber customers listen to music from their own Spotify playlists after they order and get in their vehicle.

The technical details of how Uber and Spotify intend to accomplish that feature remain unclear.

The news comes as some journalists received an invite to an Uber event featuring a yet-to-be-named guest

That event teased a “first-of-its-kind partnership.”

Spotify has been in the news lately, not always in a positive light. The streaming service has become embattled in a public dispute with Taylor Swift, who recently removed her catalogue from Spotify over allegations that she was underpaid.

