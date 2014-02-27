Two More Retailers May Have Been Hacked Around Last Year's Target Data Breach

Verizon Communications is investigating possible security breaches at two unnamed retailers that occurred around the time of the massive Target data breach late last year, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

A Verizon official told The Journal that the breaches appear similar to the Target attack, which compromised more than 40 million credit and debit card numbers.

“I’d say the earmarks of these situations look very, very similar,” Bryan Sartin, the director of the research, investigations, solutions, knowledge team at Verizon’s enterprise solutions unit, told the Journal. “At this point and I’d be surprised if they were different.”

