Marines Deny Report Of Marine Casualties In Benghazi

Photo: USMC

Despite earlier reports from CBS we’ve heard that no Marines were killed in Benghazi during Tuesday’s raid on the US consulate there.Marine Capt. Kendra Motz told us: “We don’t have any Marine equities in the consulate in Benghazi, nor do we have any reports of Marine casualties from there at this time.”



Motz says that reporters are hearing that security was killed and “assuming” it’s Marines.

The Marine Corps Times reports that Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed along with “three members of his staff” and that the State Department has confirmed only one death.

As usual in situations like this, details continue to unfold and get reported in bits and pieces. Stevens had been in Libya for two tours already, and was in Benghazi during the Libyan uprising serving the interests of the US and the Libyan people.

Ambassador Stevens is only the sixth Ambassador ever killed in the line of duty. The last was Adolph Dubs stationed in Afghanistan in 1979.

