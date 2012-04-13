REPORT: Two Found Shot To Death In Alaska Coast Guard Station

Alaskan Coast Guard members pictured in a 2009 exercise

Photo: flikr/U.S. Coast Guard

Chris Klint of KTUU Channel 2 news reports there have been two shooting deaths discovered today at a Coast Guard communications station near the city of Kodiak on an island off Alaska.”As a safety precaution the base and local schools are on lockdown until we can ensure no threat exists,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.



CNN now reports the schools downgraded to “lock in” mode allowing kids and teachers to move around, but no one was permitted to get in or out of the campuses.

The Associated Press confirms the shootings are being investigated and that Guard officials say “FBI agents from Anchorage are headed to the large island about 250 miles away.”

From the AP:

Officials said Thursday it’s unclear if the deaths at the Coast Guard Station on Kodiak Island are a double homicide or murder-suicide.

Capt. Jesse Moore says it is “possible that the suspect remains at large.”

The Guard says the identities of the victims would be released after family members were notified.

Photo: Coast Guard Base Kodiak

The small communications hub only has 59 staff members. Coast Guard Petty Officer Charly Hegen told the AP the station requires an ID check for entry, like all secure facilities. Hegen described the the station as the “ears in the sky” for radio transmissions coming from the sea and air. It’s in charge of passing on distress calls to the Coast Guard’s air station in Anchorage.

