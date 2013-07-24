REPORT: Twitter Will File IPO By End Of The Year

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo

Twitter will file S-1 papers with the SEC for an IPO before the end of the year, according to Mike Isaac at AllThingsD:



An IPO that likely isn’t that far off, according to numerous sources. Many expect that Twitter plans to file its S-1 to go public by the end of the year, eventually debuting publicly in early 2014.

There has been a lot of speculation around exactly when Twitter might go public. It will be one of the hottest, most widely anticipated public stock offerings since Facebook.

Some have suggested that Twitter could do more than $582.8 million in global sales in 2013 before closing in on $1 billion in 2014.

Isaac notes that the IPO could come in a similar timeframe as the release of a book on the company, “Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal,” by Nick Bilton. The book promises to deliver the story of “betrayed friendships and high-stakes power struggles” that went into its founding.

You can read more about that “betrayal” here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.