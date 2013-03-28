REPORT: Twitter Ad Revenue To Hit $1 Billion in 2014

Emarketer, the advertising research company has a new estimate of Twitter’s revenues: $582.8 million in global sales in 2013 before closing in on $1 billion in 2014.



Of that $308 million will be from mobile ad impressions alone in 2013, the company reckons.

Note that Twitter’s revenues — fuelled by its new Ads API — are scaling up a little bit like the way Facebook’s did before its IPO.

Ad Age conveniently recrunched eMarketer’s data into this everything-you-need grid:

