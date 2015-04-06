REPORTS: 'Twin Peaks' revival canceled by Showtime

Rough news out of WonderCon today — according to several tweets from convention attendees, Showtime has reportedly canceled the revival of David Lynch’s cult series “Twin Peaks.”

Breaking news out of WonderCon: Showtime has apparently pulled the plug on the new Twin Peaks TV series. No word yet as to why.

— Bill Hunt (@thedigitalbits) April 5, 2015

David contacted cast members today to inform them Showtime pulled the plug.

— Twin Peaks Festival (@TwinPeaksFest) April 5, 2015

I’ve got bad news. No official word yet, but it looks like the Twin Peaks on Showtime deal is dead. But remember, Twin Peaks will never die!

— Twin Peaks (@ThatsOurWaldo) April 5, 2015

Showtime officially announced its return back in October, but rumours have been swirling about its cancelation for the past few weeks following David Lynch’s comments during an ABC Australia interview.

As of three weeks ago, Lynch was “still working on a contract” with Showtime.

Following Lynch’s comments, a “source close to the show” told Entertainment Weekly that “everything is moving forward and everybody is crazy thrilled and excited.”

The source didn’t have much to add about Lynch’s participation.

“Twin Peaks” follows an FBI investigation into the murder of a homecoming queen named Laura Palmer. The series is known for its bizarre, Lynchian style and while it didn’t last long on television (1990-1991), it inspired a feature film following its cancelation titled “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” in 1992.

Star Kyle McLachlan was set to return to the role of Agent Cooper, and series creator David Lynch was supposed to direct all nine episodes.

Neither Showtime nor Lynch have commented on the reports.

