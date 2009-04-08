TV Networks Made $1.63B In Online Advertising Last Year, Up 28%

TV networks made $1.63 billion through online advertising in 2008, an increase of 28% from 2007’s $1.27 billion in Web advertising revenue, according to a report from Convergence Consulting.



Online ads only made up 2.4 per cent of all U.S. broadcast and cable TV ad revenue, which Convergence calculates to be $67.6 billion.

Still Convergence estimates that ad revenue from the Web will increase significantly by 2011, through increased usage:

Convergence estimates online ad revenue will nearly double by 2011, to $3.23 billion, or 4.6 per cent of total TV ad revenue…On average, 15 per cent of people who watch TV on a weekly basis also watched full episodes online in 2008. That number is expected to rise to 24 per cent in 2011, a slight bump over last year’s prediction.

In terms of specific sites, roughly 7% of NBC’s weekly audience watched full episodes on the network’s Web site and an additional 4% watched NBC shows through various Web distribution partners. Meanwhile 4% of CBS’s audience watched full episodes on its own site while 7% watched episodes on cbs.com and partner sites.

