Turkish military killed 55 ISIS fighters near Aleppo as it battles with its huge Islamic State problem

The Turkish military killed 55 ISIS (also known as Islamic State, ISIL, and Daesh) fighters north of the Syrian city of Aleppo on Saturday evening, according to a report from Reuters.

The report, citing “military sources,” says that the ISIS fighters were killed in a shelling, which also took out three vehicles and three rocket installations.

Turkey has a huge problem with ISIS.

The relaxed border policies Turkey adopted between 2011 and 2014 enabled extremists who wished to travel to Syria and join the rebels in their fight against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Turkey tightened a stretch of its border with ISIS-held territory in Syria in February, increasing military patrols and building more walls.

Here’s a map which shows Turkey issue with ISIS.

