President Trump abruptly ended his '60 Minutes' interview after 45 minutes and then tweeted about host Lesley Stahl not wearing a mask inside the White House

President Donald Trump ended his interview for “60 Minutes” abruptly on Tuesday after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN.

Trump was supposed to return for a “walk and talk” with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so.

The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of ’60 Minutes’ host Lesley Stahl not wearing a mask inside the White House.

Something happened during the taping of President Donald Trump’s interview for “60 Minutes” that led him to end the interview early, according to CNN.

Trump did 45 minutes of taping with host Lesley Stahl before he walked out and did not return for a scheduled “walk and talk” taping with Vice President Mike Pence, according to CNN.

According to CNN, Trump told producers he believed that they had enough material for the interview.

Shortly before the news broke, Trump tweeted a video of Stahl not wearing a mask inside the White House.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Sitdown interviews with the big networks have gone south for Trump before.

Trump has done far more one-on-one interviews with Fox News, though those can also create issues for him sometimes, such as when he made news talking about taking a cognitive test with “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace over the summer.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are also set to do “60 Minutes” interviews to air alongside Trump’s, though they did theirs remotely from one another.

Trump and Pence were supposed to appear together, but after Trump walked out, Pence’s will be done separately, according to CNN.

Biden and Harris were also interviewed by 60 Minutes & all are scheduled to appear in the same program. While Biden and Harris taped their interviews separately, Trump and Pence were scheduled to appear on camera together. They ultimately did not and Pence taped his separately. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 20, 2020

All of these interviews are scheduled to air on Sunday night.

