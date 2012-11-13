REPORT: Troika Says Greece Will Need An Extra 33 Billion Euros Through 2016

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bloomberg News is reporting that, according to a draft of the long-awaited review by troika lenders of Greece’s bailout program, Greece may need an extra 15 billion euros in 2014, plus another 17.6 billion in 2015 and 2016.The numbers presented in the troika report are provisional estimates.



The troika notes that a 2-year extension of the Greek bailout program would ease the impact of the painful austerity measures currently imposed by the Greek government in compliance with the troika’s bailout conditions.

The report also says that Greek compliance has “perceptibly improved.”

However, according to the report, the troika believes the Greek bailout program faces “very large risks.”

Now, eurozone finance ministers must make a decision on granting Greece additional aid ahead of a funding crunch that Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras has said will hit by November 16, when the government runs out of money.

Originally expected to be made today, the decision was last week delayed by ministers to later in November – possibly November 26.

Now, Dow Jones is reporting that perhaps Greece will get a decision from its international lenders a little sooner:

German Parliament Could Vote On #Greece Aid Next Week, Parliament Source Tells WSJ — DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) November 12, 2012

