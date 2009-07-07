Report: Toyota Will Mass Produce A Plug-In Prius By 2012

Toyota will mass produce a plug-in hybrid version of the Prius starting in 2012, the Nikkei business daily reports (via Reuters/Earth2Tech).



Toyota will sell 20-30,000 in its first year of production and it’s supposed to sell for around $47,000. The car will get 18 miles on a charge after that an engine kicks in to take over and power it.

So, boom, game over. Toyota’s going to own the plug-in market, just like it owned the regular hybrid market, right? In this case, no. At least not if this early report is accuarate.

Toyota’s technology looks like it’s behind the curve. As does its price. GM’s Volt is expected to get 40 miles on a charge and only cost $40,000. Coda’s sedan will be all electric, cost $45,000 and get 100 miles per charge. Nissan’s all electric car will get 100 miles on a charge, as well, and it wants the cost to be less than $40,000.

We’re still three years out, so all of this could change. Nissan and GM could be wrong about their price. But for now, it looks like Toyota will be playing catch up in the era of hybrids.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.