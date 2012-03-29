REPORT: Top Goldman Execs Have Considered Splitting Blankfein's Executive Roles

Photo: AP

Senior executives at Goldman Sachs have contemplated about whether or not the bank should split Lloyd Blankfein’s roles of CEO and Chairman, Reuters reports.Here’s what that executive shuffle would likely mean for Blankfein, who had held both powerful roles since 2006, according to Reuters.



Under a restructure, President Gary Cohn would take the chief executive officer role and Vice Chairman J. Michael Evans would be elevated to president, leaving current CEO and Chairman Lloyd Blankfein with only the chairman role, the two sources said. The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

What we’re wondering is… does that mean Lloyd takes a pay cut?

