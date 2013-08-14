Report: Tony Abbott Wants To Kick The Greens Out Of The Lower House With A Preference Deal That Favours Labor

Photo: Getty/Cole Bennetts

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Opposition Leader Tony Abbott will direct the Liberal Party to preference the Greens behind Labor in all seats across the country.

“You don’t normally go around giving Labor seats. But this was a matter of principle,” one unnamed senior Liberal source told the newspaper.

If it goes ahead, the move would almost certainly boot the Greens’ only lower house MP Adam Bandt out at the September 7 election.

It would also help Deputy Prime Minister Anthony Albanese keeps his Sydney seat of Grayndler, which Labor holds with just a 4% margin against The Greens.

Labor’s term in parliament has been characterised by its dealings with The Greens, who helped it form a minority government in 2010.

Another unnamed source told The Daily Telegraph: “Labor-Greens minority government is an experiment that has comprehensively failed.

“Tony has been very clear about this – he will not lead a minority government.”

