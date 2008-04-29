Is "Tomb Raider" Maker Outsourcing labour To Warner Bros? (TWX)

Eidos, the publisher of the “Tomb Raider” franchise, has reportedly laid off its entire North American PR, marketing, and sales staff because of an agreement with Warner Bros. (TWX), gaming news site 1UP reports.



Eidos’ parent SCi is trying to save itself from going under by raising about $119 million in new shares, and Time Warner, which already owned 10% of the company, bought about a quarter of the new offering. So we wouldn’t be shocked to see layoffs — SCi is bleeding money.

But the notion that the layoffs are tied to the TWX investment is curious — we thought that Time Warner’s deal with SCi was just a straight investment, not some sort of JV/operations pact. More if we get it.

