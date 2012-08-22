REPORT: Tom Cruise's Daughter Considers Signing Contract With Church Of Scientology

Isabella Cruise with her former stepmother, Katie Holmes

Photo: YouTube

The Village Voice is reporting that Isabella Cruise, the 19-year-old adopted daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is considering joining Sea Org, an intense unit of the Church of Scientology.Her boyfriend, musician Eddie Frencher, reportedly signed a “billion-year contract” with the group last week, Tony Ortega reported.



Isabella posted to her Facebook page that her boyfriend had joined the group, and later took the post down, according to the report. A friend confirmed to the Voice that the post was correct.

Ortega reports:

“Former Sea Org executives tell us that Isabella would be under intense pressure to join the hardcore Scientology organisation herself or be forced to give up her relationship with Frencher.

Another close family friend tells us that after being cut off from Frencher for a few days, Isabella began considering seriously the prospect of signing the Sea Org’s contract and joining him in the EPF.”

The Church of Scientology has recently been in the spotlight since Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise, a devout member of the church, last month.

DON’T MISS: 21 Famous Church Of Scientology Members >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.