Report: Tom Brady will be suspended for Deflategate

Tom Brady will be suspended by the NFL for his role in the Deflategate scandal with an announcement expected next week according to Gary Myers of the New York Daily News.

While the NFL’s investigation focused on the actions of two employees, locker room attendant Jim McNally and equipment assistant John Jastremski, the Wells report also concluded that Tom Brady “was at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities of McNally and Jastremski involving the release of air from Patriots game balls.”

According to Myers, who spoke with several key sources, “there is little doubt that Goodell considers Brady’s role in DeflateGate a serious violation.”

Myers later added that according to sources, “connecting all the dots of the evidence supplied by Ted Wells leads to one conclusion: Brady cheated.”

It is still not known how many games Brady will be suspended. It was already well-accepted among NFL insiders that Brady would be suspended for at least one game.

Myers expects a 2-game suspension noting that the Wells Report is believed to have supplied enough evidence to suspend Brady for both ordering the deflation of footballs and for not cooperating with the investigation by refusing to turn over his cell phone.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com guessed that Brady would be suspended four games for the footballs, something he called an “integrity of the game of football” issue, plus additional punishment for refusing to cooperate.

