REPORT: Todd Akin Didn't Pay Bill For TV Ad

CBS St. Louis is reporting a TV station in Columbia, MO has only received half a payment for an ad buy from Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin.The station cancelled the rest of the campaign’s ads when it failed to get the other half.



“An Akin spokesman told KOMU that it was a scheduling mistake and the final portion of their payments is coming in the mail, so to speak,” CBS says.

Akin has pledged to continue his fight for incumbent Claire McCaskill’s seat despite inflammatory remarks about rape made last month.

