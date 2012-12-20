Report: Tim Tebow Will Ask To Be Traded

Photo: NBC Sports

The 2012 New York Jets appear to be heading to the only logical conclusion. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Tim Tebow will ask to be traded if he doesn’t start either of the final two games.The Jets have decided to bench Mark Sanchez after his latest horrific performance. But instead of finally giving Tebow a shot, Rex Ryan will turn to Greg McElroy, who will make his first career start this weekend against the Chargers.



As a result, a source tells Mehta that Tebow will ask to be traded or released after the season. The source added that Tebow’s “desire to part ways” with the Jets reached its tipping point when McElroy passed him on the depth chart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.