Report: Tim Tebow To Be Released, Likely To Join Jaguars

Photo: Getty Images

The Tim Tebow experiment in New York is about to come to an end. And according to sources for Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com, it is a “virtual certainty” that Tebow will play for the Jaguars in 2013 and have a shot to be their starting quarterback.Mortensen adds that the Jets are “likely to honour” Tebow’s request to be released after the season making him a free agent.



The Jaguars attempted to trade for Tebow last summer. But when given a choice of destinations by the Broncos, Tebow chose the Jets. The feeling at the time was that the Jags were still committed to Blaine Gabbert as their starting quarterback. However, Mortensen’s sources say there is a “high likelihood” that Tebow will be part of what is expected to be an open competition next season for the Jaguars’ quarterback job.

In the end, it doesn’t matter if you love him, hate him, think he’s good, or think he sucks. Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows that if Tebow is his starting quarterback, we will watch. And if he’s lucky, the Jags might actually win a few games also.

