Tim Geithner Will Not Stay For A Second Term

Bloomberg is reporting that Secretary of the Treasury Tim Geithner will not remain in his post if the President wins a second term.In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Geithner made the following comments:



“He’s not going to ask me to stay on, I’m pretty

confident…I’m confident he’ll be president. But I’m also confident he’s going to have the privilege of having another secretary of the Treasury.”

Speaking from Charlotte, North Carolina ahead of a planned trip to Davos for the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, Geithner told Bloomberg he was not concerned about financial firm’s complaints over implementation of the Dodd-Frank bill:

“I would not worry too much about them…I would worry more about the basic confidence of Americans that they’re going to face more opportunities, more likely to find a job, keep a job, save for college, save for a dignified retirement.”

