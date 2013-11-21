Report: Tigers Trade Prince Fielder To Rangers In Blockbuster Deal

Prince Fielder has been traded to the Texas Rangers

according Jon Heyman of CBSSports.com.

According to the report, the Detroit Tigers will receive second baseman Ian Kinsler, a 3-time All-Star. It is unclear if other players are involved or if the Tigers will pay any of the remaining salary owed to Fielder.

Fielder still has seven years and $US168 million remaining on his 9-year, $US214 million contract.Kinsler is owed $US57 million over the next four seasons and there is a $US10 million option on his contract for the 2018 season.

Fielder, a 5-time All-Star, hit .279 with 25 home runs in 2013. His best season came in 2009 when he hit .299 with 46 home runs and a .412 OBP. Kinsler’s best season came in 2011 when he hit .255 with 32 home runs and a .355 OBP with a strong glove. In 2013, KIinsler hit .277 with 13 home runs and defensive metrics listed him as average.

