REPORT: Ticonderoga Securities Will Shut Down By Week's End

Photo: Ticonderoga Securities

Broker-dealer Ticonderoga Securities will shut down by the week’s end after failing to boost capital, Bloomberg News reported citing two people familiar with the matter.The brokerage company, in existance since 1979, will lay off 75 people at locations in New York, Viriginia, and California.



This story is developing. We’ll have more in a moment.

