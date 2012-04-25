REPORT: Three More Secret Service Agents Will Resign Over Prostitution Scandal

Photo: Flickr / Dietmar Temps

Rep. Peter King announced today that three more Secret Service agents will resign, as a result of their involvement in the growing Columbia prostitution scandal, according to the Associated Press.Another two were cleared of serious misconduct.



King cited an anonymous top Secret Service official as his source for the information.

All told, that means that nine of the twelve agents suspected of being involved in the case have have lost their jobs, with three being cleared.

Six others were forced out last week, with one being fired outright by the agency. One was cleared then.

King added today that one of the agents resigning today was in the same hotel as President Obama in Cartagena, Colombia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.