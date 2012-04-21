Three More Secret Service Agents Have Resigned Amid The Colombian Prostitute Scandal

The Secret Service just announced that three more agents have “chosen to resign” amid the growing Colombia prostitution scandal, bringing the total number of dismissals to five.



Three agents, including two senior supervisors, have already lost their jobs as a result of the scandal. One of those agents was allowed to retire, another opted to resign, and the third was fired “with cause.”

The agency also said today that a 12th employee is now suspected of being involved in the night of carousing in Cartagena, Colombia last week, during which the Secret Service agents and several military personnel allegedly hired upwards of 20 Colombian prostitutes.

Five agents now remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. One agent has been cleared of “serious misconduct,” but will still face “appropriate administrative action,” according to the Secret Service’s press release.

Here’s the full release:

UPDATE ON SECRET SERVICE EMPLOYEES STATUS

The following is a statement from Assistant Director Paul S. Morrissey,

U.S. Secret Service Office of Government and Public Affairs:

“The Secret Service’s comprehensive investigation into allegations of

misconduct by its employees in Cartagena, Colombia continues.

In addition to the previously announced personnel actions, three

additional employees have chosen to resign.

As a result of the ongoing investigation in Cartagena, a twelfth

employee has been implicated. He has been placed on administrative

leave and his security clearance has been temporarily suspended pending

the outcome of the investigation.

One of the employees involved has been cleared of serious misconduct,

but will face appropriate administrative action.

At this point, five employees continue to be on administrative leave and

their security clearances remain suspended pending the outcome of this

investigation.”

The Secret Service continues to conduct a full, thorough and fair

investigation, utilising all investigative techniques available to our

agency. This includes polygraph examinations, interviews with the

employees involved, and witness interviews, to include interviews being

conducted by our Office of Professional Responsibility in Cartagena,

Colombia.

Since these allegations were first reported, the Secret Service has

actively pursued this investigation, and has acted to ensure that

appropriate action is affected. We demand that all of our employees

adhere to the highest professional and ethical standards and are

committed to a full review of this matter.

Separately, the Pentagon said today that another military service member is also suspected of misconduct, bringing the total number of military personnel involved to 11.

The military personnel have returned to their home bases pending the results of a Pentagon investigation. The Washington Post reports that six of the servicemen are from Army’s 7th Special Forces; two are from the Marine Corps.; two are from the Navy; and one is from the Air Force.

Now check out the swank resort where Obama’s security team partied with hookers >

This post has been updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.