REPORT: This is the question Greece will be asked in Sunday's bailout referendum

Oscar Williams-Grut

We might have just found out the exact question that Greeks will be asked when they vote in Sunday’s bailout referendum. 

Twitter user @GreekAnalyst, who runs a blog on Greek politics, just posted what he says is a translation of the ballot paper that will be voted on July 5. You can see it below:

