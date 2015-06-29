REPORT: This is the question Greece will be asked in Sunday's bailout referendum

We might have just found out the exact question that Greeks will be asked when they vote in Sunday’s bailout referendum.

Twitter user @GreekAnalyst, who runs a blog on Greek politics, just posted what he says is a translation of the ballot paper that will be voted on July 5. You can see it below:

The ballot paper of the #greferendum question upon which the Greek people are called to vote on. (Translated) pic.twitter.com/hPGJcp49Gs

— The Greek Analyst (@GreekAnalyst) June 29, 2015

