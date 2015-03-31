Police fatally shot a man dressed as a woman at NSA headquarters after his car rammed gates

MyFox DC reports that police were involved in a shooting after a car tried to ram the gate leading into Fort Meade in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.







NBC reports that the incident started after two men disguised as women tried to gain access into the installation. After the men were denied access, gunfire broke out between the assailants and a Fort Meade guard.

A gun and drugs were located inside the assailant’s car after the incident, NBC reports. The assailants were driving a stolen Ford Escape.

Citing the Anne Arundel County Police, CNN reports that one person has died and another has been injured in the incident.

US officials confirmed with ABC that one of the two assailants was killed in the incident and the other was “severely injured.” An officer has also sustained injuries during the attack.

BREAKING: Shooting at NSA HQ at Fort Meade, MD. At least 2 peopleinjured after a car tried to ram the gate. pic.twitter.com/T55GfKnCk6

— News_Executive (@News_Executive) March 30, 2015

Anne Arundel County police are no longer involved in the incident as it took place on government property.

Inquiries in reference to #NSAShooting should be directed to NSA police. @AACOPD is not primary not involved at this point. Thank you.

— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 30, 2015

An NSA spokesperson confirmed to WaPo that an incident had taken place by the gate leading into Fort Meade but could not provide additional information.

In a statement, the FBI said that “the shooting scene is contained and we do not believe it is related to terrorism.”

The FBI is involved in the investigation alongside NSA Police and law enforcement agencies. The US Attorney’s Office is in consultation with the FBI to help “determine if federal charges are warranted.”

A senior US official told NBC News that the incident could be investigated as a “local criminal matter.”

Fort Meade is a US Army installation that houses the headquarters of US Cyber Command, the NSA, the Defence Courier Service, and the Defence Information Systems Agency. Approximately 11,000 military personnel are based at the installation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

