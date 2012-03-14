REPORT: Police Are Looking For A Gunman In Washington DC After He Fatally Shot A Woman

Photo: ElvertBarnes on flickr

Newscore (via New York Post) is reporting that Washington D.C. area policemen are looking for a gunman after a woman was shot in his van and dumped in the road.The shooting happened around 9:30 am this morning in Kensington, Maryland—a town north of the DC metro area.



Police say the shooting is not random, and it is likely the woman and gunman knew each other because it is believed that she was shot while riding in the passenger seat of the minivan, according to the AP.

The gunman has been identified, but his name is not public. He is apparently around the age of 45 and was seen with a rifle, Newscore reported. Officials are still investigating the woman’s identity.

