REPORT: There Will Be An NBA Finals Rematch On Christmas Day

Although it may seem like the NBA season just ended, we’re just a few months away from the regular season as the league returns to the full 82-game schedule.The 2012-13 schedule will be released soon, but Ira Winderman of the Miami Sun-Sentinel is reporting that the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet on Christmas Day in Miami, in what will surely be the centrepiece of the day’s action.



The Heat will open the season on October 30th at home against new arrival Ray Allen’s old team, the Boston Celtics.

