REPORT: There Was A Small Explosion At Beijing Airport

There’s reportedly been a large explosion at Terminal 3 of the Beijing Airport, according to multiple people on Twitter including China based Dealbook columnist Bill Bishop (@niubi). Images of the incident are spreading rapidly around on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter . There are photos of a man in a wheelchair holding something up and screaming, apparently right before the explosion.



Here’s a photo of the possible bomber. “Han” is a reference to the dominant ethnicity in China. “If it was a bomb and the bomber not Han but from a certain region in western China then much more hell going to break loose. Lets hope not,” Bishop adds in another tweet.

Guy holding up something and screaming 1 , hard to tell not sure looks Han pic.twitter.com/SO0eFEQ45b — Bill Bishop (@niubi) July 20, 2013

Here’s a photo of the aftermath:

We will continue to update this breaking news story…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.