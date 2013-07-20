REPORT: There Was A Small Explosion At Beijing Airport

Max Nisen

There’s reportedly been a large explosion at Terminal 3 of the Beijing Airport, according to multiple people on Twitter including China based Dealbook columnist Bill Bishop (@niubi). Images of the incident are spreading rapidly around on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter . There are photos of a man in a wheelchair holding something up and screaming, apparently right before the explosion. 

Here’s a photo of the possible bomber. “Han” is a reference to the dominant ethnicity in China. “If it was a bomb and the bomber not Han but from a certain region in western China then much more hell going to break loose. Lets hope not,” Bishop adds in another tweet.

Here’s a photo of the aftermath:

We will continue to update this breaking news story…

