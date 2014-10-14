REPORT: There Are Now Four Big Buyers In The Bidding Race For The $5 Billion Port Of Melbourne

An aerial view of Port Melbourne at sunset. Photo: Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images

It looks as though the Victorian Government will have four consortiums bidding for the Port of Melbourne when the property is listed for auction in early 2015.

Australia’s IFM Investors, Canada’s Borealis Infrastructure and New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners look set to join Hastings Fund Management in the bidding war, the AFR’s Street Talk reports.

Hastings is supported by Kuwaiti-backed equity partner Wren House Infrastructure Management, while Borealis has teamed with QIC Limited and the Future Fund.

IFM Investors look set to tackle the investment solo, while Global Infrastructure Partners, already familiar with Australian port sales (buying and selling a minority stake in the Port of Brisbane in 2010) is understood to be seeking potential investment partners.

The Port of Melbourne will be listed for sale in early 2015, with an estimated value of more than $5 billion.

